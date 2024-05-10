Major Japanese utility to close five coal-fired units by 2030, accelerate adoption of ammonia coal co-firing

Published 09:50 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 09:50 on May 10, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan

One of the largest electricity utilities in Japan is planning to gradually phase out five 'inefficient' coal-fired power units that contribute around 30% of its thermal power generation capacity, while making some other utilities run partially on ammonia or biomass in a move to cut CO2 emissions.