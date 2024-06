Euro Markets: EUAs climb 5% to test recent highs before giving up gains as market tracks volatile gas

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices jumped steeply on Monday morning and approached a five-month high, before giving up virtually all their gains in the afternoon, as natural gas markets were roiled by an unscheduled outage in the North Sea, while UK Allowances also climbed to their most in nearly eight months before they too fell back.