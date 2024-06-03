Euro Markets: EUAs climb 5% to test recent highs before giving up gains as market tracks volatile gas

Published 17:34 on June 3, 2024 / Last updated at 18:12 on June 3, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices jumped steeply on Monday morning and approached a five-month high, before giving up virtually all their gains in the afternoon, as natural gas markets were roiled by an unscheduled outage in the North Sea, while UK Allowances also climbed to their most in nearly eight months before they too fell back.