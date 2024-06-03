EU’s CBAM may hurt bloc’s manufacturers more than int’l ones -NGO
Published 17:36 on June 3, 2024 / Last updated at 17:36 on June 3, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) might hurt industrial manufacturers based in Europe more than those in third countries due to loopholes and its limited scope, according to a report published by a Brussels-based climate NGO.
The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) might hurt industrial manufacturers based in Europe more than those in third countries due to loopholes and its limited scope, according to a report published by a Brussels-based climate NGO.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.