INTERVIEW: Crucial for compliance schemes to be tech agnostic when integrating carbon removals

A startup accelerator has stressed the need for a tech-agnostic approach when integrating carbon removals into the UK and EU compliance schemes, pointing to the early-stage nature of the market and fact that some methods are still in development.