Compliance players build length across North American carbon markets, speculators book V24 profits

Published 01:03 on May 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:03 on May 11, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Compliance entities have added to their holdings across North American carbon markets, while managed money continue to reduce vintage 2024 positions in most schemes in favour of longer-dated California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), according to weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).