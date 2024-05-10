Shell dismisses Greenpeace, FT reporting on “phantom” carbon credits as inaccurate

Published 10:50 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:52 on May 10, 2024

Shell has dismissed as inaccurate reports by Greenpeace and the Financial Times claiming the oil major made over C$200 million ($146 mln) selling "phantom" carbon credits that it earned for emissions reductions that never happened.