Shell dismisses Greenpeace, FT reporting on “phantom” carbon credits as inaccurate
Published 10:50 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:52 on May 10, 2024 / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
Shell has dismissed as inaccurate reports by Greenpeace and the Financial Times claiming the oil major made over C$200 million ($146 mln) selling "phantom" carbon credits that it earned for emissions reductions that never happened.
