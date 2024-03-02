Scientists urge halt on deep-ocean seaweed dumping for climate change mitigation
Published 16:57 on March 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:58 on March 2, 2024 / International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Countries should impose an immediate moratorium on the sinking of seaweed into the deep ocean as a method of carbon sequestration, researchers have urged, highlighting the lack of scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness and raising concerns over potential environmental, economic, and ethical consequences.
