Virginia lawmakers poised to reach budget deal that excludes rejoining RGGI -media
Published 01:08 on May 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:08 on May 11, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
Democratic lawmakers in Virginia and the state's Republican governor reportedly reached a yet-to-be-published budget deal Thursday that is expected to exclude proposed language on rejoining the regional power sector cap-and-trade programme.
