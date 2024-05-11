Virginia lawmakers poised to reach budget deal that excludes rejoining RGGI -media

Published 01:08 on May 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:08 on May 11, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

Democratic lawmakers in Virginia and the state's Republican governor reportedly reached a yet-to-be-published budget deal Thursday that is expected to exclude proposed language on rejoining the regional power sector cap-and-trade programme.