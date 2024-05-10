EUA cancellations associated with coal closures set to cut supply by 160 Mt by 2030 -analyst
Published 17:18 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 17:18 on May 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
Retirement of coal- and lignite-fired power plants by EU member states could lead to as many as 160 million EUAs being voluntarily cancelled by 2030, with even more set to be deleted after that date, forcing prices higher as supply is removed from the market, according to an analyst.
