Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:38 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 13:38 on May 9, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices rose strongly on Thursday morning, with bullish traders seemingly able to push prices higher in a very illiquid market as many European participants enjoyed a public holiday, while energy markets also surged higher, shrugging off a welter of analyst predictions that prices may fall over the summer as supplies remain comfortable.