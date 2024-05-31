WCI Markets: Traders temper expectations for California ETS workshop, WCA activity up a notch

Published 02:39 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 02:44 on May 31, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices gradually edged higher through a busy week of both Q2 WCI auction results and a cap-and-trade workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices also increased with a pick up in weekly transacted volumes.