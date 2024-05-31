WCI Markets: Traders temper expectations for California ETS workshop, WCA activity up a notch
Published 02:39 on May 31, 2024 / Last updated at 02:44 on May 31, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices gradually edged higher through a busy week of both Q2 WCI auction results and a cap-and-trade workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices also increased with a pick up in weekly transacted volumes.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices gradually edged higher through a busy week of both Q2 WCI auction results and a cap-and-trade workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices also increased with a pick up in weekly transacted volumes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.