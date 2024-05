Chilean province moves to establish local offsetting exchange -media

Published 16:02 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 16:02 on May 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The Los Lagos region of Chile aims to implement Chile’s first offsetting exchange to facilitate the purchase of carbon credits and decarbonise local industries, per a local paper from the city of Osorno.