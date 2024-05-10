CF TURKIYE: Registries will include carbon project lifecycle updates to boost transparency in voluntary market

Published 13:52 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 13:52 on May 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary

Two carbon registries will begin offering updates about projects throughout their lifecycle in a bid to improve voluntary market (VCM) transparency post-validation and verification, according to representatives speaking at Carbon Forward Turkiye on Friday.