CF TURKIYE: Registries will include carbon project lifecycle updates to boost transparency in voluntary market
Published 13:52 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 13:52 on May 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary
Two carbon registries will begin offering updates about projects throughout their lifecycle in a bid to improve voluntary market (VCM) transparency post-validation and verification, according to representatives speaking at Carbon Forward Turkiye on Friday.
