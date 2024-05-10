Mexican body introduces national carbon standard in push for voluntary market transparency -media

Published 16:27 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 16:27 on May 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Mexican standards body has launched a new version of an international offsetting standard adapted to the national context as the country moves to pass new transparency regulations governing the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to a local media report.