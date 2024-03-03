WTO meeting fails to seal deal on harmful fisheries subsidies

The latest World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiations failed to reach an agreement on strengthening rules to curb harmful fisheries subsidies in what observers say is a major setback for marine biodiversity conservation efforts.

WTO’s 13th ministerial conference, which took place in Abu Dhabi from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, was tasked with approving an addendum to the fisheries subsidies agreement sealed in June 2022.

While the 2022 agreement – which has yet to take effect – prohibits subsidies for illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as well as catching depleted fish stocks, additional rules had been put forward to tackle subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing more broadly.

Negotiations stalled over demands from India for a 25-year transition period as well as calls for greater surveillance and penalties for countries that deliver the bulk of fisheries subsidies.

“We’re honestly exasperated by the outcome. This should have been the moment when the world woke up to the fact that if we continue this foolish race to catch the last fish, there will be no winners. We will all be losers,” said Anna Holl-Buhl, WWF global lead for the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations.

“This is a huge missed opportunity to end harmful subsidies for overfishing that are threatening the health and well-being of billions of people worldwide, who rely on fisheries for their nutrition and livelihoods.”

RACE FOR RATIFICATION

A study published by researchers at the University of British Columbia estimated global fisheries subsidies at $35 billion per year, of which $22 bln proves harmful through negatively impacting vulnerable marine ecosystems and habitats.

China makes up the largest share of fisheries subsidies worldwide, followed by the US, South Korea, the EU, and Japan, the study said.

“This outcome is not just disappointing. It’s a dire blow to global marine biodiversity,” said Daniel Skerritt, senior analyst at Washington-headquartered non-profit Oceana.

“Our governments are failing to look beyond their own short-term self-interest, prioritising political posturing above reaching an agreement that would benefit everyone. The WTO’s continued failure to prohibit subsidy-driven overcapacity and overfishing jeopardises the lives of millions of people who depend on healthy fish populations for their livelihoods and food security.”

During the Abu Dhabi meeting, the Philippines and South Africa joined the 2022 fisheries subsidies agreement, bringing the total number of ratifications to 71.

The text will enter into force when at least 110 countries have ratified it.

“This mechanism offers a glimmer of hope, and forces the WTO to prove its commitment to global sustainability. Now, it’s up to members to ratify and implement the agreement. The world is watching,” Skerritt said.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***