Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:48 on May 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:48 on May 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices climbed to their highest in four months on Friday morning as determined buying took prices above two key technical levels, before the market gave back all its gains amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.