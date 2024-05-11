CF TURKIYE: Steep forward curve for Turkish ETS as permit prices seen tracking EUAs by mid-2030s

Published 13:34 on May 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:53 on May 12, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East

Allowances prices in Turkiye’s ETS are expected to eventually mirror those for EUAs in the EU carbon market, meaning they could climb to as high as €150/tonne by the mid-2030s, experts said this week.