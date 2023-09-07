Aramco has the weakest climate plans of oil and gas majors, finds report

Published 11:32 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 11:32 on September 7, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The world’s largest oil giant, Saudi Aramco, also has the weakest climate pledges of the oil and gas majors, according to a report published Thursday by a think-tank, while European firms have significantly more advanced plans than others regions such as North America and Asia.