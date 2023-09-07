Asia Pacific > Indian fintech company to offer carbon offset options to consumers

Indian fintech company to offer carbon offset options to consumers

Published 12:02 on September 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:02 on September 7, 2023  / Nikita Pandey /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A major fintech company in India has partnered with an Australian cleantech startup to promote carbon neutrality in the sector.

A major fintech company in India has partnered with an Australian cleantech startup to promote carbon neutrality in the sector.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software