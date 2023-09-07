Groups to raise $1 bln for massive nature restoration project in Eastern Himalayas

Two conservation groups lead an initiative that aims to raise $1 billion in order to protect and restore 1 million hectares of land across Northeast India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The Balipara Foundation of the Indian state of Assam and green group Conservation International launched the Great People’s Forest of the Eastern Himalayas in the beginning of the month.

“This historic effort will put the Eastern Himalayas, and the 1 billion people who rely directly on it, on the international conservation agenda,” Ranjit Barthakur, president of the Balipara Foundation, said in a statement.

Areas covered by the initiative – one of the biggest ever in South Asia – will range from mountain ecosystems to mangroves.

“The Eastern Himalayan region spans the mountains, valleys, plains and delta of Northeast India, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. It is a massive single connected ecosystem, with its two major rivers – the Ganges and Brahmaputra – fed by the glaciers of the world’s tallest mountains,” the initiative said in an announcement.

“These rivers meet to form the world’s largest delta in Bangladesh, which is in turn guarded by the world’s largest mangrove forest in the Sundarbans. It is a region of staggering ecological significance, representing over a twelfth of all biodiversity on the planet, including two biodiversity hotspots.”

“People have rightly highlighted the urgent plight of the Amazon and the Congo Basin. But we don’t speak with anywhere near the urgency we should about the Eastern Himalayas and its vast ecological significance for the planet,” said Richarde Jeo, senior vice president of Conservation International Asia Pacific.

Under the project, the two lead organisations will work with a number of local and regional conservation groups, and aim to raise funds from public, private, and other philanthropic sources.

The initiative did not immediately respond to questions on whether it would seek to generate biodiversity or carbon credits to assist funding.

According to the launch statement, the region to be covered by the programme loses 100,000 hectares of trees every year, and last year 1.5 million people across the region were displaced due to extreme weather events.

“The Great People’s Forest initiative is an urgent response to the shared challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, through which local conservationists are joining together to protect the region they call home,” it said.

“All of the conservation work undertaken through this mission will prioritise the lives and livelihoods of local people, with a pro-nature and pro-economy approach.”

By Nikita Pandey – nikita@carbon-pulse.com

