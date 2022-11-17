California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values slid early in the week ahead of the Q4 WCI auction before rising after state regulator ARB published the final Scoping Plan update, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices held in a narrow range amid few drivers.
NA Markets: CCAs hold steady amid Q4 auction and Scoping Plan publication, RGGI stagnates
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values slid early in the week ahead of the Q4 WCI auction before rising after state regulator ARB published the final Scoping Plan update, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices held in a narrow range amid few drivers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.