NA Markets: CCAs hold steady amid Q4 auction and Scoping Plan publication, RGGI stagnates

Published 23:51 on November 17, 2022 / Last updated at 23:51 on November 17, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values slid early in the week ahead of the Q4 WCI auction before rising after state regulator ARB published the final Scoping Plan update, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices held in a narrow range amid few drivers.