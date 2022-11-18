Money has started to flow into nature-based futures during the last week of COP27, often a bullish signal for the market, although prices have continued to edge sideways.
Money flows into N-GEO futures amid low carbon credit prices
Money has started to flow into nature-based futures during the last week of COP27, often a bullish signal for the market, although prices have continued to edge sideways.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.