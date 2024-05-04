New Jersey lawmaker introduces cap-and-trade bill to regulate state’s non-power emissions
Published 01:43 on May 4, 2024 / Last updated at 01:43 on May 4, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
A New Jersey legislator introduced a bill this week that would direct the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a cap-and-trade programme to cover most greenhouse gas emissions not regulated under RGGI.
A New Jersey legislator introduced a bill this week that would direct the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a cap-and-trade programme to cover most greenhouse gas emissions not regulated under RGGI.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.