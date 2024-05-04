New Jersey lawmaker introduces cap-and-trade bill to regulate state’s non-power emissions

Published 01:43 on May 4, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane

A New Jersey legislator introduced a bill this week that would direct the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a cap-and-trade programme to cover most greenhouse gas emissions not regulated under RGGI.