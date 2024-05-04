Brazilian development bank signs forest concessions agreement, pledges to support state carbon markets

Published 00:59 on May 4, 2024

Brazil's national development bank on Friday signed a deal on concessions for restoration and sustainable forestry projects on almost 73,000 hectares of deforested land, while also agreeing to support two states in their efforts to scale their own carbon markets.