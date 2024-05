Researchers caution Alaska on reputational risks of offset project regulations

Published 23:49 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 23:49 on May 3, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US non-profit research group has outlined criteria to avoid reputational risks in drafting regulations regarding offset projects on state lands, in comments submitted to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR).