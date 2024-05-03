BRIEFING: Packed election year risks silencing discussions on climate, say former UN leaders

Published 18:30 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 18:30 on May 3, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, South Korea, US

Two former UN leaders highlighted the world risks losing sight of the urgency to tackle climate change over this packed election year, with conflicts and short-termism taking political priority, during an event in London today.