New reforestation project in Sierra Leone under fire for allegedly abusing land owner rights

Published 17:40 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 18:04 on May 3, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

A reforestation project in Sierra Leone has come under fire for allegedly abusing landowner rights before the project was registered with Verra, although the developers say correct procedures were followed.