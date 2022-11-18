EU states are meeting late Friday to decide whether to jointly withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), a well-placed EU source told Carbon Pulse, with Luxembourg the latest to say it will drop out due to concerns the pact will hinder its climate efforts.
Decision time looms for EU states to decide position on divisive Energy Charter Treaty
EU states are meeting late Friday to decide whether to jointly withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), a well-placed EU source told Carbon Pulse, with Luxembourg the latest to say it will drop out due to concerns the pact will hinder its climate efforts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.