Urban nature-based solutions (NBS) may fail to spark the passions of saving a rainforest but they still deliver high economic and social benefits, a study of European cities has found.
Urban nature-based solutions often overlooked as a climate measure, finds report
Urban nature-based solutions (NBS) may fail to spark the passions of saving a rainforest but they still deliver high economic and social benefits, a study of European cities has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.