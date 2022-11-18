COP27: PNG envoy says deal with UAE firm likely to be quashed, joins fresh push on putting REDD in Article 6

Papua New Guinea’s climate envoy has said the recent announcement by the country’s sports minister entrusting the country’s carbon market regulations to a Dubai-based company is not binding and will likely be quashed by the government, as the nation and its allies lobby for their pre-2021 REDD+ credits to be allowed to count towards Paris goals on the final scheduled day at COP27.