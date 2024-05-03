Voluntary credit retirements on track for record year despite wave of bad press

Published 22:36 on May 3, 2024 / Last updated at 22:36 on May 3, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Credit retirements from the four main standard bodies in the voluntary carbon market remain on track for a record year despite a wave of bad press around issuing projects, data from Carbon Pulse's VCM portal shows.