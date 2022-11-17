COP27: Roundup for Day 11 – Nov. 17

Published 13:18 on November 17, 2022 / Last updated at 13:32 on November 17, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, International, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

It’s Thursday - Solutions Day - of week two at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse rounds up today's other news and announcements from the summit. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).