Canadian emissions reductions too slow, overly optimistic, and a far cry from 2030 targets, auditor general says
Published 00:57 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:57 on November 8, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Just six years remain to reach Canada’s target of 40-45% emissions reductions below 2005 levels, but efforts led by the federal government to reduce emissions face considerable implementation challenges, a report from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) said Thursday.
Just six years remain to reach Canada’s target of 40-45% emissions reductions below 2005 levels, but efforts led by the federal government to reduce emissions face considerable implementation challenges, a report from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.