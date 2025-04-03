Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:42 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 12:42 on April 3, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices headed for their biggest daily loss in a month on Thursday, after the market gapped lower at the open as traders reacted to Washington's announcement of new import tariffs on all major trading partners, and dropped again in mid-morning as early US selling weighed on the market.
