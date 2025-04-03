BRIEFING: Chile sees “encouraging” 4.4 mln offsets used in second year of CO2 tax regs
Published 20:58 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 20:58 on April 3, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central, Voluntary
Chile’s carbon offsetting provision (SCE) within the national CO2 tax has blown past expectations in its second year of operation, rising to 4.4 million credits applied in 2024, the government revealed Thursday.
Chile’s carbon offsetting provision (SCE) within the national CO2 tax has blown past expectations in its second year of operation, rising to 4.4 million credits applied in 2024, the government revealed Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.