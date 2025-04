ECS25: Still many paths for EU, UK to integrate carbon removals into ETSs

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The EU and UK are preparing to integrate carbon removals into their emissions trading systems (ETSs) as net zero targets draw closer — but exactly how they do that is still an open question with multiple options on the table, a conference in Lisbon heard on Thursday.