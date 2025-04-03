Americas > Early CDR buyers call for proper recognition for scaling removals industry -webinar

Early CDR buyers call for proper recognition for scaling removals industry -webinar

Published 18:28 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:28 on April 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary

Carbon removal (CDR) buyers on a webinar Thursday called for proper recognition by standards bodies such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to help scale CDR and trigger buying from a wider cohort of companies.
