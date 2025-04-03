ECS25: EU carbon market won’t survive if it causes factory closures, industrialists warn
Published 16:09 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 16:09 on April 3, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Politicians across Europe will be tempted to pull the plug on the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) if the bloc’s flagship climate policy instrument brings factory closures and job losses, industrialists said at IETA's European Climate Summit in Lisbon.
