ECS25: ETS2 delay “not a solution” to address implementation issues, EU Commission says

Published 15:38 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:38 on April 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Delaying the EU’s Emissions Trading System for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) won’t solve implementation issues faced by member states, a senior official has said, as European countries drag their feet in adopting legislation for the bloc's second carbon market.
