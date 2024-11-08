Americas > DATA DIVE: October sees big jump in retirements of CCP-tagged carbon credits as market awaits next ICVCM decision

DATA DIVE: October sees big jump in retirements of CCP-tagged carbon credits as market awaits next ICVCM decision

Published 08:03 on November 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:03 on November 8, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

October saw a big month-on-month jump in the retirement of credits tagged with ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high-integrity label, carbon registry data analysed by Carbon Pulse shows.
October saw a big month-on-month jump in the retirement of credits tagged with ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high-integrity label, carbon registry data analysed by Carbon Pulse shows.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.