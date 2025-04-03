Americas > ECS25: New developer formed in wake of C-Quest scandal promises “radically transparent” approach

Published 17:11 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:11 on April 3, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

The CEO of the new carbon project developer born out of the C-Quest Capital scandal has promised that the market has "grown up" and is entering a new generation for integrity.
