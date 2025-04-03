Brazilian bank receives carbon credits as payment for supporting large-scale debt deal
Published 23:02 on April 3, 2025 / Last updated at 23:02 on April 3, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
A Sao Paulo-headquartered bank has claimed payment for its role supporting a R$2 billion ($356 million) unsecured debt issuance in an unconventional form of carbon credits from a renewable energy company.
