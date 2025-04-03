EMEA > EU faces balancing act on ETS2’s Social Climate Fund -report

EU faces balancing act on ETS2’s Social Climate Fund -report

Published 19:42 on April 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:42 on April 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s push to expand its Emissions Trading System (ETS) to transport and buildings faces a delicate balancing act, as policymakers grapple with the social impact of carbon pricing and the rollout of a Social Climate Fund (SCF) aimed at supporting vulnerable groups in the transition.
The EU’s push to expand its Emissions Trading System (ETS) to transport and buildings faces a delicate balancing act, as policymakers grapple with the social impact of carbon pricing and the rollout of a Social Climate Fund (SCF) aimed at supporting vulnerable groups in the transition.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.