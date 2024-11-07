‘Trajectory of economics’ will keep climate action moving despite Trump election, former US officials say

Published 23:28 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 23:28 on November 7, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Climate Talks, International, US

While the second Trump presidency will likely hamper the US’ reputation for climate action on the global stage, top former governmental officials said Thursday that the incoming administration’s ability to stall the US – and the world’s – momentum towards a clean energy economy will be limited.