Climate companies might not find solace in Canada following US elections, experts say
Published 23:27 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 23:27 on November 7, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US
Canadian cleantech tax credits and a favourable regulatory environment could lure US entrepreneurs to move north, but cohesive climate policy is under attack from Conservative opposition in the country, panellists said Thursday.
Canadian cleantech tax credits and a favourable regulatory environment could lure US entrepreneurs to move north, but cohesive climate policy is under attack from Conservative opposition in the country, panellists said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.