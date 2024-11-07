Brazilian development bank to pour nearly $90 mln into new ethanol plant
Published 23:51 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 23:51 on November 7, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) has approved R$500 million ($88 mln) in financing for a new biofuels-producing ethanol plant, which it said will support Brazil’s goals to decarbonise the transport sector.
