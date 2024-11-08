WCI Markets: WCAs cool off post repeal defeat, CCAs gain amidst ARB update wait

Published 00:19 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:19 on November 8, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices cooled off after spiking following the defeat of a referendum to repeal the programme, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rose amidst anticipation of greater regulatory clarity from ARB.