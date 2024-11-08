Buildings sector should focus on carbon use intensity as key metric for green valuations, say experts
Published 14:51 on November 8, 2024 / Last updated at 14:51 on November 8, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary
For a building’s environmental footprint to be properly factored into its value, the industry needs to galvanise around a single data point, with carbon use intensity a likely forerunner, according to industry experts.
