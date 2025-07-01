EMEA > Africa > Catholic Church goes green, and denounces carbon offset schemes

Catholic Church goes green, and denounces carbon offset schemes

Published 14:38 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 14:38 on July 1, 2025 / / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based Carbon, Voluntary

The Roman Catholic Church has become a green activist group, but has denounced carbon offset schemes as a ‘false solution’.
The Roman Catholic Church has become a green activist group, but has denounced carbon offset schemes as a ‘false solution’.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.