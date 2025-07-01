EMEA > UK ETS demand risk as Lindsey oil refinery operator enters liquidation

UK ETS demand risk as Lindsey oil refinery operator enters liquidation

Published 23:32 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 23:34 on July 1, 2025 / EMEA, UK ETS

The future of Britain’s Lindsey oil refinery, one of the largest emitters in the UK ETS, is in doubt after the High Court on Monday placed its operator into special financial measures.
The future of Britain’s Lindsey oil refinery, one of the largest emitters in the UK ETS, is in doubt after the High Court on Monday placed its operator into special financial measures.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.